Five Times When Vikrant Massey Impressed us with his charm and style

Vikrant Massey is an actor who has always made a distinct impression on audiences with his exceptional acting skills and screen presence. He has proven his mettle time and again. Besides his acting prowess, his off-screen appearance and persona are equally commendable and charming. The actor has an incredible fashion sense and has shown that he can carry any look effortlessly. Let’s take a look at the various times the actor has dazzled us with his fashion statements.

1) The Ultimate Goofball

Vikrant Massey recently shared a selfie on his social media account. In the picture, he is seen sporting a short haircut and a well-groomed beard. He is wearing a black leather jacket and a printed shirt, completing the look with a goofy wink. Overall, his entire look is quite impressive and stylish.

2) Business Blue vibes

Vikrant Massey was seen looking dashing in a blue suit. He totally carried the look off with suave.

3) Style never goes out of fashion

Vikrant shared a picture on his social media of himself wearing a simple green suit and the Longines Hydro Conquest watch.

4) Carrying the biker look with ease

Vikrant Massey effortlessly pulled off the rider look in his shoot. He wore a black leather jacket with a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and looked stylish.

5)Keeping it simple

The actor posted a picture in all-white attire, maintaining a light and breezy look. He looked effortlessly cool.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in 12th Fail, Sector 36, and an untitled next with debut director Niranjan Iyengar.