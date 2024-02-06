From the UK to WAI, here’s all about the real locations Chandu Champion has been extensively shot at!

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan have jointly produced the upcoming film “Chandu Champion”. This film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and has just wrapped up filming. The movie is a collaboration between three entertainment powerhouses: producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Kabir Khan, and superstar Kartik Aaryan. What makes this movie even more exciting is its filming locations, which span across the entire globe.

Chandu Champion’s latest film is a true masterpiece, featuring stunning locations from around the world. The film takes us on a journey through the United Kingdom, Kashmir and WAI village in Maharashtra, showcasing the unique beauty of each location. In the UK, the film captures the London Aquatics Centre, Royal Botanic Garden and other breathtaking sights. In India, the team has extensively filmed the scenic beauty of Kashmir and WAI village in Maharashtra, capturing the landscapes in all their glory. This visual grandeur is sure to be a treat for the eyes when viewed on the big screen.

Kartik and Kabir are collaborating for the first time in a film. This is their second project with Sajid Nadiadwala after the super hit movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The three of them are coming together to present an engaging true story of a man who refused to give up. The movie, titled “Chandu Champion,” is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, and is set to release on 14th June 2024.