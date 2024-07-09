Get ready for the big reveal! Studio Green’s ‘Thangalaan’ trailer is all set for its release on July 10, tomorrow!

Get ready for the long-awaited moment! The trailer of Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming movie “Thangalaan” is set to be released tomorrow. The teaser and first look have already created a lot of excitement, and now we’ll finally get to see a glimpse of what the movie has in store for us. The trailer is scheduled to be released on July 10.

While announcing the release of ‘Thangalaan’ trailer tomorrow, the makers took to their social media and shared an intriguing poster. They further jotted down the caption –

“An era of tyranny, valour and conquest

#Thangalaan trailer all set to release on July 10”

Moreover, The story of the film captures the actual story of the Kolar Gold Fields. Over a thousand years ago, the Kolar Gold Mine Field was discovered by Britishers, and the same was exploited and looted by them for their own purpose.

Besides Thangalaan, Studio Green who has made several blockbuster films is having another big film to release this year with Suriya starrer Kanguva.

Thangalaan is scheduled for worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.