Going down the memory lanes of the quirky comedy, Aamir Khan Productions celebrates 13 years of Delhi Belly!

Aamir Khan Productions has always delivered some of the most engaging and entertaining films. With their extensive filmography, they have brought forth many stories encapsulating various emotions. Continuing this streak, they introduced the action comedy ‘Delhi Belly’, which arrived with a plethora of entertainment. The film, released in 2011, has now completed 13 years. To celebrate this milestone, the makers have shared an interesting video that takes us back into its world full of quirky comedy.

Aamir Khan Productions took to their social media and shared a video encapsulating the journey of delivering these interesting stories, maintaining the streak with ‘Delhi Belly’. Marking the 13th anniversary of the film, they captioned it –

“13 years ago on this day”

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Delhi Belly was released in 2011 and was directed by Abhinay Deo. The film starred Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala. The film garnered immense love from all across and was also a theatrical success.

About Aamir Khan Productions:

Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) is an Indian motion picture production and distribution company based in Mumbai. Founded in 1999 by actor Aamir Khan, the company made its debut with the Academy Award-nominated film ‘Lagaan’ in 2001. Over the years, AKP has produced numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, establishing itself as a prominent player in the Indian film industry. In 2023, they arrived with ‘Laapataa Ladies’ that become one of the most loved films that truly touched the heart of the audience. The film with its captivating narrative created waves across the nation and garnered immense love from the audience. Some other films made under the banner are, Laal Singh Chaddha, Secret Superstar, Delhi Belly, Dangal, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Taare Zameen Par, lagaan, just to name a few.