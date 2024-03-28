Movies | Releases

Get a glimpse of a distressing incident that took place on Sabarmati Express in the hard-hitting teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report'!

The creators of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ have produced a heart-wrenching story that recounts an event that occurred on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27th, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat, India. After much anticipation, the makers have released a teaser for the film which explicitly showcases the incident and leaves a significant impact on the audience. The film is set to release on May 3rd, 2024.

The teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ provides a peek into some unknown facts that were concealed for 22 years, after the tragic incident that occurred in Sabarmati Express. The teaser features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in strong and impactful roles. The dialogues serve as a catalyst to enhance the effect of the visuals that are shown in the teaser. Although it’s just a glimpse, the teaser has generated excitement to delve further into the realities of this pitiful incident.

Previously, the creators published a video to pay tribute to those who passed away in the Godhra Burning Train tragedy. The captivating video established an emotional atmosphere and piqued the interest of viewers to learn the details of what occurred near the Godhra railway station on the morning of February 27, 2002.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.