Here’s why Mostly Laapataa superstar Aamir Khan spotted in the city!

The producer Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his next Laapataa Ladies, these days. Directed by Kiran Rao the film is all set to release on 1st March the team is not leaving any stone unturned to keep up the promotional spree of the film on the go across the nation. Amid the rising fervor of the film, the ‘Mostly Laapataa’ superstar Aamir Khan was spotted at the airport while on his to Pune.

The superstar who was flying off to Pune for the promotions of Laapataa Ladies, surprised everyone with his appearance. It is well known that Aamir Khan usually keeps himself away from public appearances but the superstar recently amazed everyone. Aamir Khan was spotted wearing the ‘Mostly Laapataa’ t-shirt speaking volumes of the fervor of the film taking over.

Aamir Khan is currently shooting for the much-awaited ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ and also simultaneously working on the production aspects for the highly anticipated ‘Lahore 1947’. Amidst the busy schedule, Aamir Khan recently was seen promoting the next venture ‘Laapataa Ladies’ from his Aamir Khan Productions.