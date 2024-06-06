” I must have seen ‘Pakeezah’ 15-16 times” says Sharmin Sehgal when asked about her preparation for the character of Alamzeb in Heeramandi

The highly anticipated series “Heeramandi,” directed by the visionary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has finally been released. It has received global admiration for its compelling storytelling, stunning aesthetics, and the intricate world Bhansali has masterfully crafted. Set in the pre-independence era, the series has captured audiences’ hearts with its rich portrayal of the lives and stories of the courtesans in the Heera Mandi district.

In a recent interview with an esteemed media platform, Sharmin Sehgal, who plays the enigmatic character Alamzeb in the series, opened up about the preparation process for her role.

“When you work with Sanjay Sir, you can’t overprepare because he turns every scene on its head,” Sehgal explained. While talking about her preparation, she says “There was Urdu, there was Dance. I must have seen ‘Pakeezah’ 15-16 times. I had never watched a movie like ‘Pakeezah’ before, and then I watched it. It took me a while to get through it. Meena ji was one of my main inspirations! One of the looks that she used to give in ‘Pakeezah,’ looking into nothingness. That is what I tried to bring to Alamzeb’s character.”

“Heeramandi” not only showcases Bhansali’s directorial brilliance but also highlights the exceptional performances of its cast, the exquisite costume design, and the meticulous attention to historical detail. As the series continues to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide, it stands as a testament to Bhansali’s ability to create timeless cinematic experiences that blend grandeur with profound emotional resonance.

The release of “Heeramandi” represents a significant milestone in Bhansali’s esteemed career, reaffirming his status as a master of Indian cinema. The widespread adoration and acknowledgment for the series emphasize its influence and the broad appeal of its narrative.