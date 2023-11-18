“Inshallah India will win the match tomorrow and then I want all of you to return to theatres for Tiger 3” says Salman Khan during the fan event

Tiger 3 has crossed the 300 Cr. mark globally and is still performing well at the box office. Salman Khan, who is loved by many for his portrayal of a spy and his action hero roles, recently met a large crowd of fans. He expressed his gratitude to them for making Tiger 3 a massive hit. The megastar also talked about the film’s fractured release on Diwali day, but despite that, the movie had his career’s best opening.

Salman Khan has left everyone stunned with his performance in Tiger 3. He has resurrected his persona as the original spy of Bollywood, Tiger. The movie has been a huge success and has broken box office records both in India and internationally. It was released on Diwali, and it turned out to be the highest Diwali opener ever. Salman Khan’s acting in the film was exceptional and can be considered as the best performance of his career.

Despite the festive season being packed with other releases, Tiger 3 has managed to maintain a strong presence on weekdays. While the film navigated its way through various festivals and World Cup tournaments, it has still managed to perform well at the box office, grossing over 300 Cr. worldwide.

Amid all this, Salman Khan was recently seen talking about the Tiger 3 at a fan event where the superstar was present along with other casts, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He said, “Actually, it’s amazing that even after the World Cup match and India was scoring well and won all the matches, we entered during this time. And our collections are really good. Inshallah, India will win the match tomorrow. And I want my fans to return to theatres after the World Cup is over.”

Most loved OG Spy #SalmanKhan asks fans to njoy the worldcup final and then return to the theatres for #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/OgLWkUCDLB — TheStarThings (@TheStarThings) November 18, 2023

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.