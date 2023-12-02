“It’s literally one of my first films that I can show to all the kids of my family as well” says Avinash Tiwary on Madgaon Express!

Bollywood actor Avinash Tiwary is embarking on a new cinematic journey with Madgaon Express, which marks the directorial debut of Kunal Khemu. After delivering stellar performances in Bombai Meri Jaan and Kaala earlier this year, Avinash is all set to take on another impactful role in this upcoming venture. His compelling portrayals have won the hearts of audiences nationwide, and the industry is already buzzing with anticipation for his collaboration with Kunal Khemu.

Avinash Tiwary, whose acting finesse has garnered widespread acclaim, shares insights into his experience with his upcoming film Madgaon Express. As he steps into the directorial vision of Kunal Khemu, the actor expresses his enthusiasm for the project recently to a leading magazine and says “Kunal and all of us jokingly calling it ‘Mira Road ka Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, for those of us who can’t afford to go to Spain. It’s about three friends from Mumbai, and it’s kind of like a Hangover-meets-ZNMD type of story. Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu and I are the three boys and the beautiful Nora Fatehi joins us in the film. It’s been crazy, we had so much fun filming this in Goa. So, yeah, it’s a fun film. I really hope that people will go with their family and friends. It’s literally one of my first films that I can show to all the kids of my family as well.”

With his track record of leaving an indelible mark on the audience, Avinash is poised to deliver yet another captivating performance, adding to his repertoire of memorable characters with his upcoming film ‘Madgaon Express’.