Kangana Ranaut takes the nation's pride along! Visited Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match in Air Force uniform for Tejas promotion!

Spreading the spirit of the nation’s pride, Kangana Ranaut visited Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match in Air Force uniform for Tejas promotion!

The recently released trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas gave a glimpse of its grand action-packed world while igniting the spirit of the nation’s pride. While this has piqued the excitement for the film a notch higher, the leading lady Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to spread the magic of the film across the nation. While the actress recently met the first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, now she reached Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match in the Air Force uniform for promotion.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.