Kangana Ranaut takes the nation's pride along! Visited Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match in Air Force uniform for Tejas promotion!

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Oct,2023 18:15:09
The recently released trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas gave a glimpse of its grand action-packed world while igniting the spirit of the nation’s pride. While this has piqued the excitement for the film a notch higher, the leading lady Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to spread the magic of the film across the nation. While the actress recently met the first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, now she reached Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match in the Air Force uniform for promotion.

Seems like Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Tejas. The actress was seen promoting the film in Cricket Live Mumbai during the India vs Afghanistan pre-match. But, what specifically grabbed the attention was her attire as the actress wore Air Force uniform as she visited. Wearing the AirfAirforce uniform, the actress was looking absolutely strong and fierce. It was indeed a moment of pride to see the actress in the uniform and guarantee that she is going to come in a never seen before avatar in the film.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.

