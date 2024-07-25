Kick Completes 10 Years: Nadiadwala Grandson Shares BTS Video of Salman Khan Starrer Film

On the momentous occasion of the 10th anniversary of ‘Kick’, it’s a fitting tribute to celebrate the Salman Khan starrer directed by Sajid Nadiadwala and his remarkable achievement as a debut director whose film surpassed the coveted 200 crore mark at the box office. Starring Salman Khan, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. A film that not only marked Nadiadwala’s directorial debut but also set a new benchmark in the Indian film industry.

The makers of the film Kick, Nadiadwala Grandson, shared some fun and quirky moments on their social media where glimpses of the behind-the-scenes while the movie was being shot. From Salman Khan’s goofy avatar to Sajid Nadiadwala’s directorial vision and action sequences, everything can be witnessed in the video. It is a visual treat for the fans as the movie Kick ticks a milestone of 10 years!

Here is the Sneak Peek into The BTS video,

‘Kick’, released in 2014, became an instant sensation due to Salman Khan’s charismatic portrayal of the enigmatic character, Devil, and the vision that was visioned by Nadiadwala was evidently depicted in the film. As we celebrate ‘Kick’s 10th anniversary, Salman Khan’s versatility with playing diverse characters on screen stands as a testament to his multifaceted talent and unwavering dedication to movies.