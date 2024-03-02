Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies started the box office journey on an encouraging note! The film collects 1.70 crores on Day 1

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao, is released in cinemas across the nation. Ever since its release, the film has made the audiences glued to it for the storytelling, entertainment factor, flawless filmmaking from Kiran Rao, and the exceptional performance from the lead cast of Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav.

From the critics to the audiences, everyone is highly praising the film. The rave and positive reviews from every corner contributed to the film’s box office performance and the film surprised everyone with the encouraging box office numbers of 1.70 crores worldwide on Day 1.

The makers, Aamir Khan Production shared the worldwide box office collection on social media and captioned,

“Numbers are in and people are loving it! Aap kab dekhne jaa rahe hai #LaapataaLadies? 🤨”

The number of 1.70 crores at the worldwide box office is very good for the content-oriented film ‘Laapataa Ladies’. Extraordinary reviews have come into the foray for the film and looking at the trend, the numbers are poised to grow on Day 2.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava along with Ravi Kishan is now released in cinemas across the nation. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.