At just 16, Nitanshi Goel, a renowned teen social media influencer and actress, boasts a staggering 10 million followers on Instagram. Her latest role in “Laapataa Ladies” has garnered praise from audiences, further establishing her as a versatile and applauded performer. As Phool Kumari, Nitanshi delivers a mesmerizing performance, captivating audiences with her talent and charisma.

Talking about her thoughts and emotions on the day she auditioned for Phool, Nitanshi shared a glimpse into her experience and feelings during that pivotal moment, she says, “I had always wanted to appear on big screen and perform on stage since my childhood. I participated in and won all of my school competitions, whether they were Inter School Dance Competitions or Drama Competitions. Soon. My parents started noticing my growing interest in acting. Initially, I broke into the industry as a Junior Artist. My family and I would go as Junior Artists on film sets so that I could observe how shootings would happen. The first time I met Aamir Sir was on the sets of PK! He was shooting the song ‘Love Is A Waste Of Time’. I, along with my family, was sitting in the audience row. I was seated right behind Aamir Sir, and suddenly he turned to look back at something. That’s when I got to see him clearly and instantly got starstruck! I even went up to him to ask for his autograph on a tissue paper, to which he sweetly agreed. Well, later I lost that autograph and cried for straight 3 hours. But in 2021, when the call came saying ‘You are finalized to play the lead in Aamir Sir’s film,’ it felt like my manifestation had finally come to life.”

Nitanshi highlighted the significance of working with Aamir Khan and shared the impactful advice he provided during production that left a lasting impression on her, she says, “Collaborating with Aamir Sir in my debut film was a dream come true. He’s not just a favorite among actors; he’s also a beautiful human being. During promotions in Bhopal, his response to a question about his ever-smiling personality struck a chord with me. He said, ‘My mother has taught me this: ‘Kabhi kisi ka dil nahi dukhana chahiye, aur agar galti ho bhi jaaye toh immediately Maafi maang leni chahiye, always keep your intentions pure and truthful.’ This philosophy deeply resonates with me, and I plan to uphold it in all my future endeavors.”

Nitanshi recalls, “I used to give numerous auditions daily, but one script truly captivated me. I spent the entire night preparing for the audition, skipping school the next day to send my self-test. To my amazement, Kiran Mam loved my audition and Aamir Sir wanted to meet me. During our meeting, he asked about my acting background, and I explained my journey of giving 5-6 auditions daily to improve my craft. He went up to my mom and said, ‘Mam, Nitanshi Heera Hai! Ab ye wohi roles ke liye mehnat karegi jo isse connect karenge,’ which meant everything to me. Before I reached home, I received the call confirming my involvement in the project. Overwhelmed with joy, tears welled up in my eyes. It was an incredibly emotional moment for me.”