Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 unfolds 3 unique stories of the digital world!

Finally, after a long wait, the most loved franchise, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has hit the theaters. Bringing a story that talks about the dark digital dogma that is relevant to today’s youth and reality, the film is garnering immense love from all across. The film has opened up to a roaring response from the media collecting high ratings and amazing positive reviews. As the franchise has made its comeback after 14 years, it has stood strong on its expectations, bringing 3 interesting and relevant stories that are very different from what has been seen on the big screens ever.

The clutter-breaking Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is all about exploring the world of the internet that today’s generation lives in. Covering different worlds in a nutshell, the film has 3 different stories exploring the realities of the internet world like never before.

Story of transitioning female, Noor

The first story is about a transitioning female, Noor who is a participant in a reality show and further faces her realities in front of the world. The story covers the different horizons of reality shows and how the life of an individual changes while they are always under the eyes of the whole world.

Story of trans woman, Kullu

The second story talks about a trans woman, Kullu whose life gets derailed when she is found in an unconscious state after being sexually assaulted and subsequently investigated for sex work. The story explores different aspects of a person and how a tragedy makes everything, from their livelihood, home, and partner a casualty.

Story of a teenage Gamer, GamePaapi

The third story explores the life of a teenage YouTube gamer, GamePaapi who gets exposed in front of the world on his own channel and then his journey takes a dark turn when he becomes the target of trolling and harassment. The story is all about getting views and likes, on the content and how anything that goes viral on the internet changes the life of a person.

We as an audience, saw life in the times of the camera in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which was indeed very relatable in those times when it was released. Now, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 comes with 3 unique stories that explore different impacts of the internet world that today’s generation lives. As the film has now been released on the big screens, it is surely going to be a one-of-a-kind experience to watch it.