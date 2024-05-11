Manoj Bajpayee on shooting ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ with the ‘A Team’ of ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’

The team of ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ made waves with their strong storyline, great marketing strategy, and the phenomenal actor Manoj Bajpayee. Now, the A team is back again with a gripping revenge drama, Bhaiyya Ji.

The team recently released the compelling trailer of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhaiyya Ji, leaving fans awestruck with Manoj Bajpayee’s Desi superstar avatar. Interestingly, at the trailer event, Vinod Bhanushali shared how Manoj Bajpayee is a very dedicated actor, “He wanted to do a mass entertainer action film and with Bhaiyya Ji 95% of the stunts are performed by Manoj himself.”

After watching the trailer, one cannot stop praising Manoj Bajpayee’s fierce character. Speaking about the film and coming with the A team Manoj Bajpayee at the trailer event mentioned, “There were two reasons I wanted Vinod Bhanushali for Bhaiyya Ji, one was Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai, I have beautiful memories of the film and we received immense respect for bringing a story like that for our audiences.”

He further added, “Second was you always need one person who is your pillar, who understands market very well and present everything correctly and for that there id no one better than Vinod Bhanushali for me hence it was very important to have Vinod Ji with us.”

Vinod Bhanushali, Samiksha Shael Oswal & Shabana Raza Bajpayee present, Bhaiyya Ji, a Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production. This revenge drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

Bhaiyya Ji set to release on 24th May 2024 in theatres.