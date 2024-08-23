‘Melbourne you have my Heart,’ Says Vikrant Massey at the premiere of Sector 36 at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

After impressing everyone with his brilliant performance in 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is gearing up for his next project, Sector 36. Known for his versatility, he is once again diving into a new character to deliver an exceptional performance. Vikrant is a brave actor who consistently chooses unique and compelling subjects for his films, setting himself apart from others. Following the success of 12th Fail, which received widespread acclaim, the actor is now generating buzz with his upcoming film, Sector 36. The film premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where Vikrant attended and shared the moment with his fans. He is seen meeting and greeting them, while he also shared an image with a fan where he is seen consoling a fan who seems to be taken aback by the film.

Vikrant took to his social media and posted glimpses of his experience at the festival, including his time on stage during the screening of Sector 36, and expressed his gratitude by writing,

“Melbourne, you have my ❤”

The actor made waves with 12th Fail, which also won the award for Best Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024. Now, with Sector 36 being showcased at this prestigious film festival, Vikrant is once again making his mark on the global stage.

Sector 36 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 13, 2024. In addition, Vikrant will also star in The Sabarmati Report alongside Raashi Khanna.