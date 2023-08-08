ADVERTISEMENT
Pooja Mishra gets ruffled with another ‘Pooja’ from Dream Girl 2 hogging the limelight! Posts a video to express her anger!

Author: IWMBuzz
08 Aug,2023 20:21:58
The recently released trailer of Dreamgirl 2 has created a lot of excitement and chatter among the audiences, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to watching the much-loved character Pooja back on the big screen. Since the first film, the character of Pooja has etched a special place in everyone’s heart and become one of the most loved characters! As the time nears to meet Pooja in a theater, the fictional character has disturbed the real-life Pooja Mishra, who seems annoyed with all the attention being showered on her and seems to want to get the bottom of this.

Pooja Mishra has also posted a short video on social media, where she is seen in venting the same and talking about the rising popularity of celebrated character ‘Pooja’ and claiming that she is the real Pooja, whereas Dream Girl 2’s Pooja is not real.

It’s interesting to note that ‘Pooja’ from DreamGirl 2 can create such a furore wherein a real person is taking it up and voicing her concerns. It remains to watch the madness that happens once the film releases, can’t wait for 25th August!

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

