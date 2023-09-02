Movies | Releases

Pulkit Samrat's Fukrey 3 Moves Up Release Date, Salaar Faces Postponement

The sudden shift in Fukrey 3's release date has set the anticipation soaring to new heights. Social media is abuzz with excitement, and fans can't stop talking about it. Pulkit Samrat himself, along with the rest of the Fukrey team, has been actively engaging with his fan base as they can’t wait to witness him back on screen.

Author: IWMBuzz
02 Sep,2023 12:57:33
Pulkit Samrat's Fukrey 3 Moves Up Release Date, Salaar Faces Postponement 848087

Exciting news for all you Bollywood fans out there! The much-anticipated release of Pulkit Samrat‘s ‘Fukrey 3‘ has been preponed, offering fans an earlier treat than expected. Originally slated for a later date, the movie will now hit the screens on September 28th, 2023, much to the delight of fans eagerly awaiting the adventures of the lovable Fukrey gang. This unexpected shift in the release date comes as the highly-anticipated blockbuster ‘Salaar,’ featuring Prabhas, has been delayed to December.

Pulkit Samrat has carved a special place in the hearts of moviegoers with his charming and endearing performances. His portrayal of Hunny in the ‘Fukrey’ franchise has been nothing short of spectacular. Pulkit, along with his fantastic co-stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Ali Fazal, forms the backbone of this beloved comedy franchise. Their camaraderie, witty dialogues, and laugh-out-loud moments have become legendary, and fans have been eagerly awaiting their return to the silver screen.

While Pulkit Samrat enthusiasts are celebrating the early release of ‘Fukrey 3,’ Prabhas’ fans may have to wait a bit longer for ‘Salaar.’ Originally slated for a September release, ‘Salaar’ has been postponed for various reasons, possibly including post-production enhancements and strategic considerations.

The sudden shift in Fukrey 3’s release date has set the anticipation soaring to new heights. Social media is abuzz with excitement, and fans can’t stop talking about it. Pulkit Samrat himself, along with the rest of the Fukrey team, has been actively engaging with his fan base as they can’t wait to witness him back on screen.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 Brings Comedy Back to the Big Screen on September 28th" 847969
Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 Brings Comedy Back to the Big Screen on September 28th”
Get Ready for the Fukrey Frenzy! A Sneak Peek into the Epic Preparations for Fukrey 3! 838801
Get Ready for the Fukrey Frenzy! A Sneak Peek into the Epic Preparations for Fukrey 3!
Excel Entertainment's much-awaited Fukrey 3's dubbing begins; the lead actor Pulkit Samrat shares BTS picture from the dubbing studio 831353
Excel Entertainment’s much-awaited Fukrey 3’s dubbing begins; the lead actor Pulkit Samrat shares BTS picture from the dubbing studio
Excel Entertainment Announces the Highly-Anticipated Release Date for Fukrey 3 on its 10th Anniversary with a special unit celebrating the underdog franchise 815534
Excel Entertainment Announces the Highly-Anticipated Release Date for Fukrey 3 on its 10th Anniversary with a special unit celebrating the underdog franchise
From Dream Girl 2 to Tiger 3: A Sneak Peek into the Film Sequels of 2023 809914
From Dream Girl 2 to Tiger 3: A Sneak Peek into the Film Sequels of 2023
Congratulations: Pulkit Samrat completes 11 years in Indian film industry 796618
Congratulations: Pulkit Samrat completes 11 years in Indian film industry

Latest Stories

#RIP: Veteran actor RS Shivaji passes away at 66 848230
#RIP: Veteran actor RS Shivaji passes away at 66
Kartik Aaryan's Sattu wins hearts, actor wins Man of the Year award! 848204
Kartik Aaryan’s Sattu wins hearts, actor wins Man of the Year award!
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill bowled, scoring just 10 runs 848214
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill bowled, scoring just 10 runs
Exclusive: Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre to be a part of Bigg Boss 17? 848199
Exclusive: Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre to be a part of Bigg Boss 17?
Shocking! Argentine Actor Silvina Luna Dies After Plastic Surgery Went Wrong 848180
Shocking! Argentine Actor Silvina Luna Dies After Plastic Surgery Went Wrong
Exclusive: Kapl Patwa roped in for web series Constable Girpade 848172
Exclusive: Kalp Patwa roped in for web series Constable Girpade
Read Latest News