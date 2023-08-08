ADVERTISEMENT
Ranveer Singh signed as the 1st Indian Brand Ambassador for luxury Italian Superbike Ducati post success of RRKPK

Following the success of the movie "RRKPK", Ranveer Singh has been chosen as the first Indian brand ambassador for the luxury Italian superbike brand Ducati, It is one of the most significant brand endorsements that India has seen.

08 Aug,2023
Ranveer Singh, a well-known Indian actor, is currently enjoying the success of his latest film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani“, which has already crossed the 100 crore mark. He has been praised for his impressive performance as Rocky Randhawa, a character from Delhi. Notably, he has also been chosen as the brand ambassador for Ducati India, a luxurious Italian motorcycle brand.

The Diavel V4 is a new and distinct motorcycle brand that boasts a bold and unmistakable personality. It perfectly embodies the dynamic and unique persona of Ranveer Singh, a box office ruler with an equally dynamic personality.

The motorcycle brand is proud to be associated with a superstar who is known for his refined taste, impressive performances, and attention to detail. Ranveer, the first Indian actor to be signed by the brand, is excited to get back to motorcycling. He will promote Ducati across various channels and attend experiential events in India and abroad, including the Bharat GP, MotoGP races in the Asia-Pacific region, and World Ducati Week, the brand’s biggest motorcycle festival held biennially in Misano, Italy.

Talking about his association with the brand, Ranveer says, “I’m thrilled to be the Ambassador of Ducati, a brand that is iconic in the automotive world. I resonate with the spirit of the brand, which exudes style and defines performance. Ducati represents a perfect blend of power, sophistication and innovation. It’s an honour to be the ambassador of this legendary brand that stands for the passionate and relentless pursuit of excellence! I’m excited and ready to rev up the engines, and conquer new horizons together.”

Ranveer Singh, a powerhouse performer in Indian Cinema, has left audiences awestruck with his outstanding performance in the blockbuster film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’. As a versatile actor, he has once again proven his ability to captivate viewers with his larger-than-life screen presence and impactful demeanor that sets him apart from his contemporaries. The success of the film has further cemented his position as one of India’s most versatile and bankable stars.

