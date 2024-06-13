Sajid Nadiadwala gets Kartik Aaryan his Widest Overseas Release Ever with Chandu Champion!

The highly anticipated movie “Chandu Champion,” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is one of the major releases this week. The trailer, songs, and captivating promos have already generated a lot of buzz for the movie. They also reveal Kartik Aaryan in a completely new light. With its grand scale and engaging storyline, this film holds special significance in Kartik Aaryan’s career as it marks his widest overseas release to date.

Countries such as Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Georgia will experience a Kartik Aaryan film for the first time. The film will be screened in over 1000 locations in 70+ countries and on more than 1300 screens. Kartik Aaryan, a young superstar, has delivered several significant films in his career. However, “Chandu Champion” is poised to be a different milestone in his filmography.

Interestingly, the film will mark Kartik’s largest overseas release to date, with screenings in the highest number of countries he has experienced. Additionally, the film will have the widest release in Europe in his career. This is expected to significantly enhance the superstar’s global reach and appeal.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.