Salman Khan becomes a superstar with 5 films with 400 Cr. worldwide box office collection

Tiger 3 has achieved yet another impressive milestone by crossing the 400 Cr. mark at the worldwide box office. Salman Khan, a renowned superstar, has always redefined success and has done it again with Tiger 3. Despite still being screened in theaters, the movie has already broken several records at the box office. Salman Khan already had four movies that crossed the 400 Cr. mark – Tiger Zinda Hai, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and with Tiger 3, he has now added the fifth movie to this elite club. This is an incredible achievement and is the highest number of 400 Cr. grossing movies by any actor in India.

