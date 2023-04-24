ADVERTISEMENT
Author: IWMBuzz
24 Apr,2023 16:07:30
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boosted the festive vibes! Single screens go with the boards of Housefull

Whenever EID arrives, The audience has always waited for a Salman Khan film, and the superstar also never leaves a chance to gift his fans a blockbuster that multiplies the celebration of the festive season. The example of the same is well witnessed with the release of Salman Khan’s Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ever since the film has been released on the occasion of EID, its craze among the audience is just growing every day while the film is constantly taking over the box office around the nation and abroad. It’s an absolute example of Salman Khan’s superstardom that the theaters across the nation are finally witnessing the houseful boards after a long time.

Moreover, the fever of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has profoundly taken the minds of the audience, and it has also made a subsequent noise in the social media universe. With fans dropping their love for the superstar on their social media, they are eagerly excited to hear updates about Tiger 3. Being one of the most loved franchises of Salman Khan, with Tiger 3 the superstar has always raised the bar of action on the screen. Moreover, trade experts in the industry are predicting that Tiger 3 will surely break multiple records at the box office and will set a new benchmark with its success. After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3 is the next big film that Salman Khan is about to bring for his fans.

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

