Sara Ali Khan reminisces her debut, says “Genuinely feels like Kedarnath and Simmba all over again”

It seems that actor Sara Ali Khan is having a busy year with back-to-back releases. Recently, she has been seen promoting her upcoming projects around the city. We are excited to see her bring her charm to the screen in “Ae Watan Mere Watan” after “Murder Mubarak,” which was released today on Netflix.

Sara made her big Bollywood debut in 2018 with the romantic drama “Kedarnath” and was also seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba,” which released back-to-back. Similarly, Sara had two huge releases this year as well, the first being “Murder Mubarak,” where she is paired opposite Vijay Varma. The fresh pair has captivated our hearts with their crackling chemistry. The film also stars a powerful ensemble cast, including Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, and many more.

“Ae Watan Mere Watan” is a historical biographical drama and it is scheduled to release on 21st March. The movie will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video. It is the first time we will see talented actresses portraying the role of a freedom fighter. We are quite impressed with Sara’s appearance and are curious to see her character’s development in the movie.

Having back to back releases in a span of almost 7 days Sara pens a heartfelt note which reads,”Genuinely feels like Kedarnath and Simmba all over again 🤞🧿. Two movies two diametrically opposite genres and two versions of Sara all in the span of 7 days 🤞💕”.

Sara has put her heart and soul into her projects and now it is the time to relish the labour of love. Apart from being a fabulous actor Sara and her witty nature always keeps us entertained and leaves us wanting for more.

It is worth the wait to watch the stellar performances by this talented actor and captivate the screen