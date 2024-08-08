‘Singh Is Kinng’ 16-Year Anniversary: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Massive Contributions to Indian Cinema

Today marks the 16th anniversary of Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s “Singh is Kinng,” one of the biggest hits of the late 2000s era that left a lasting impression on audiences. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The official handle of Sunshine Pictures posted a motion video celebrating “16 years of Singh Is Kinng”,

The movie ‘Singh is Kinng’ gained popularity for its humor, memorable moments, and lively soundtrack. It was a major success at the box office, earning an impressive Rs. 122.7 crore worldwide. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Kirron Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, and Sonu Sood.

‘Singh Is Kinng’ also came with a lot of chartbuster songs. Whether it’s the title track ‘Singh Is Kinng,’ ‘Jee Karda,’ ‘Bas Ek Kinng,’ ‘Teri Ore,’ ‘Bhootni Ke,’ or ‘Talli Hua,’ each song has its own vibe. The title track featured Snoop Dogg cameo and RDB, while ‘Bas Ek Kinng’ included Mika Singh and Hard Kaur. The film’s soundtrack album was the year’s third highest-selling.

The film’s success is also closely linked to Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s role as a producer. He played a crucial part in bringing this blockbuster to life, further cementing his reputation as a prominent figure in the industry. Over the years, Vipul has produced several hit films that have achieved significant box office success, such as Namastey London, the Commando film franchise, Waqt, The Kerala Story, and Holiday.

Following the box office success of ‘The Kerala Story’, Vipul Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, in collaboration with JioCinema, is set to release ‘Hisaab’, featuring Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat in leading roles.

Vipul Shah has extensive experience in the film industry and has been involved in several successful projects that have had a significant impact on Indian cinema. His ability to deliver major hits is exemplified by films such as ‘Singh is Kinng’, which was one of the biggest hits of its time. His upcoming project, ‘Hisaab’, promises to further enhance his distinguished track record.