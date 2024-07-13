Soaring high and gleaming bright, Studio Green’s ‘Thangalaan’ trailer crosses 10 Million+ views!

The long-awaited trailer for the movie “Thangalaan,” starring Chiyaan Vikram, has finally been released, and it is truly massive, mysterious, and mystical. Chiyaan Vikram’s amazing transformation and the remarkable work of the director, Pa. Ranjith, make this trailer a huge phenomenon. Impressively, the trailer has already started breaking records and has surpassed 10 million views on YouTube in all languages.

While the trailer transports you to a very different world, the story of the film captures the actual history of the Kolar Gold Fields. Over a thousand years ago, the Kolar Gold Mine Field was discovered by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own purposes.

Thangalaan is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.