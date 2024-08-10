Standing with people of Wayanad! The makers of Thangalaan cancelled Kerala promotional event to donate the events cost to CM relief fund!

The trailer and songs of ‘Thangalaan’ have indeed given a glimpse of the enthralling world that the film is set to bring to the big screens. The makers are traveling across cities on a promotional tour for the film. However, the team has canceled the promotional event in Kerala to extend their support to the people of Wayanad, who have suffered from the devastating landslide in the area. The team decided to donate the cost of the promotional events to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Taking to their social media, the makers of Thangalaan shared a poster announcing their support for the people of Wayanad. They captioned it:

“Standing with the people of Wayanad

Thangalaan movie Kerala promotion program cancelled. The cost of the promotion program will be given to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.”

‘Thangalaan’ is going to be yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film is going to take ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.