“Such a grand spectacle!”, says Akshay Kumar while watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been released globally on Netflix. Enriched with marvelous storytelling, Indian heritage, culture, larger-than-life craft, SLB’s filmmaking trademark, and timeless music, the show has found global acceptance. Ever since the release,it has been receiving positive reviews from worldwide fans and audiences, and the incredible filmmaker has again cast its magic, leaving an enduring mark on everyone’s hearts.

While the audiences have been pouring love and positive reviews on the show, the magic of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has also captivated the leading celebrities of the Indian entertainment industry. After being praised by prominent names in Indian cinema now actor Akshay Kumar has heaped praise on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed show.

Taking to social media, the actor reviewed the show, saying,

“Watching #Heeramandi, such a grand spectacle! Great going @aslisona @bhansaliproductions.”

Since its release, the eight episodics “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” have charmed the hearts of audiences with their immersing story and artistically crafted frame and sets, which have been put together with passion and love by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series released across 190 countries on Netflix on May 1st.