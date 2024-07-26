Taiwan Olympic legend finds uncanny resemblance of her life in Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’!

Aamir Khan is a superstar who has always made impactful cinema. Among his many fabulous films, “Dangal” has indeed provided a plethora of entertainment with an inspirational story. While the film has impacted several of its viewers, it is still creating waves. This was evident when the film recently released in Japan, and Taiwan’s first-ever Olympic gold medallist, Chen Shih-hsin, watched it and found the story resembling her own life.

While sharing about how Chen Shih-hsin found Dangal resemblance from her life, in a recent interview, she said, “When I watched Dangal with Chinese subtitles a few years ago, I noticed an uncanny resemblance between the wrestlers’ father and my own,”

“My father was a hard taskmaster, much like the father portrayed in the film. I feel he was even tougher on me,” shares Chen.

“Yes, you could call me a chip off the old block when it comes to inheriting my father’s grit and toughness, similar to the characters in Dangal,” admits Chen, whose life story is full of dramatic and emotional twists.

“I felt like a rebel, much like the girl in the Bollywood movie who rebelled after joining the national team. But unlike her outspoken defiance, I simply left,” shares Chen.

Three years later, an advertisement about a son unable to care for his ageing parents on their birthday led Chen to return home. She reunited with her father ans pledged to resume her training and pursue an Olympic dream together. However, the three lost years cost her a chance to compete in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where Taekwondo debuted as an Olympic medal sport.