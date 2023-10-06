Movies | Releases

Tejas: Full Jukebox Of RSVP’s Film, Starring Kangana Ranaut, Out Now; Here's How You Can Listen To All Songs From The Soulful Album

*Celebrating the spirit of patriotism, makers launch the jukebox of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas*

Author: IWMBuzz
06 Oct,2023 20:26:03
Tejas: Full Jukebox Of RSVP’s Film, Starring Kangana Ranaut, Out Now; Here's How You Can Listen To All Songs From The Soulful Album 859027

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas is the highly anticipated film to come out from the Indian Cinema. The film brings back the actress in action and in a fiery avatar, and the recently released teaser has set social media on fire, and garnered amazing responses from the fans and the audiences. Everyone is stunned after watching Kangana’s intense and powerful avatar in the teaser. Besides the electrifying teaser, the dialogue “#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi” has spread like wildfire among everyone, and everyone is hailing the tagline, which evokes a sense of patriotism across the nation.

Surprising the eagerly awaiting fans, the makers of the film have launched the Jukebox, much to everyone’s delight. While the teaser has already made waves on social media, the release of this further asset has intensified the anticipation. The Jukebox is a captivating mix of action-packed and patriotic songs, offering an immersive musical experience. Exclusively available on popular platforms including Amazon, Gaana, Hungama, Resso, JioSaavn, Wynk Music, Hipi, and YouTube, fans can now enjoy the remarkable soundtrack of the film.

While the film comes with the theme of patriotism, the songs of the film do justice to the theme and just like the spectacle teaser, the jukebox too will evoke a sense of patriotism in everyone.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role.
Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th , 2023.

 

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

"#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi", says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city 857826
“#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi”, says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city
Adrenaline-Packed 'Tejas' Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails 857486
Adrenaline-Packed ‘Tejas’ Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails
"Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahin" - Live the never dying spirit of Bharat as the teaser of Tejas' starring Kangana Ranaut is out now! 857409
“Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahin” – Live the never dying spirit of Bharat as the teaser of Tejas’ starring Kangana Ranaut is out now!
What's Causing this Mysterious SuperSonic Boom, Just a Day Before Tejas Teaser Release Date? 857350
What’s Causing this Mysterious SuperSonic Boom, Just a Day Before Tejas Teaser Release Date?
Netizens demand RSVP Movies to change the title of Tejas to URI 2 855717
Netizens demand RSVP Movies to change the title of Tejas to URI 2
Kangana Ranaut looks regal in ivory saree with cape blouse design [Photos] 855040
Kangana Ranaut looks regal in ivory saree with cape blouse design [Photos]

Latest Stories

Here’s what makes Yash the Pan India Superstar Who Amassed Fans around the World 859031
Here’s what makes Yash the Pan India Superstar Who Amassed Fans around the World
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses Munmun and Sunayana look mesmerizing in lehenga 858943
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses Munmun and Sunayana look mesmerizing in lehenga
Vote Now: Stylish Gamer Of The Year Male? Ocean Sharma, Gulrez 'Joker Ki Haveli' Khan, Raj 'Snax' Varma, Nishant 'Willy Gaming' Williams, Animesh '8bit Thug' Agarwal, Sid 'Sid' Joshi, Prince Gaming 859023
Vote Now: Stylish Gamer Of The Year Male? Ocean Sharma, Gulrez ‘Joker Ki Haveli’ Khan, Raj ‘Snax’ Varma, Nishant ‘Willy Gaming’ Williams, Animesh ‘8bit Thug’ Agarwal, Sid ‘Sid’ Joshi, Prince Gaming
Avneet Kaur takes Italy by storm with a chic brown leather outfit 858935
Avneet Kaur takes Italy by storm with a chic brown leather outfit
"History in the Making: India's first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch" 859019
“History in the Making: India’s first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch”
Kajal Aggarwal shares intriguing BTS photos from Satyabhama set 859017
Kajal Aggarwal shares intriguing BTS photos from Satyabhama set
Read Latest News