Tejas: Full Jukebox Of RSVP’s Film, Starring Kangana Ranaut, Out Now; Here's How You Can Listen To All Songs From The Soulful Album

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas is the highly anticipated film to come out from the Indian Cinema. The film brings back the actress in action and in a fiery avatar, and the recently released teaser has set social media on fire, and garnered amazing responses from the fans and the audiences. Everyone is stunned after watching Kangana’s intense and powerful avatar in the teaser. Besides the electrifying teaser, the dialogue “#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi” has spread like wildfire among everyone, and everyone is hailing the tagline, which evokes a sense of patriotism across the nation.

Surprising the eagerly awaiting fans, the makers of the film have launched the Jukebox, much to everyone’s delight. While the teaser has already made waves on social media, the release of this further asset has intensified the anticipation. The Jukebox is a captivating mix of action-packed and patriotic songs, offering an immersive musical experience. Exclusively available on popular platforms including Amazon, Gaana, Hungama, Resso, JioSaavn, Wynk Music, Hipi, and YouTube, fans can now enjoy the remarkable soundtrack of the film.

While the film comes with the theme of patriotism, the songs of the film do justice to the theme and just like the spectacle teaser, the jukebox too will evoke a sense of patriotism in everyone.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role.

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th , 2023.