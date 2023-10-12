"Tejas soaring high, just like the URI spirit " Says fans while expressing their excitement for Tejas"

It was the action-packed trailer of Tejas that fondly triggered the spirit of the nation’s pride with its action and adventure. In no time the trailer went on to create a wildfire among the audience that doesn’t seem to settle down so easily. While the trailer has been in the headlines, now it has become the talk of the town for a new reason when the fans started hailing it as the film that is going to bring back the rage of URI.

A round of merged videos of Tejas trailer glimpses and some scenes of URI has been circulating over social media where fans are rejuvenating the spirit of URI with Tejas. The fans seemed extremely excited to watch the trailer of Tejas that treated them with the strong and courageous story of national pride that they saw in URI. While making noise all across social media netizens shared –

Ahead of fans sharing the merged video of Tejas and URI, Kangana Ranaut also expressed her rejoicing after looking at the fan's excitement. While she reposted a fan video on her social media she wrote –

"@rsvpmovies @vickykaushal09 Love the josh of fans🇮🇳"

“@rsvpmovies

@vickykaushal09

Love the josh of fans🇮🇳”

This is indeed a fantastic response that has been witnessed among the fans for the Tejas trailer. Moreover, as the fans created the merged videos of Tejas and URI, it is remarkable to note that both films come from the house of RSVP movies.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.