Movies | Releases

Tejas star Kangana Ranaut to be the first woman to burn effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela on this Dussehra

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas is all set for its arrival this Friday and the excitement among the fans is constantly rising. The trailer proved it all, that this one of its kind action entertainers is all set to bring something that has never been experienced on the big screen.

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Oct,2023 19:30:10
Tejas star Kangana Ranaut to be the first woman to burn effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela on this Dussehra 863784

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas is all set for its arrival this Friday and the excitement among the fans is constantly rising. The trailer proved it all, that this one of its kind action entertainers is all set to bring something that has never been experienced on the big screen. While the film is all set to illustrate the story of a strong woman, Tejas Gill, the actress Kangana Ranaut has certainly taken along the personality of her strong persona as she is going to be the first woman to burn effigy at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela on this Dussehra.

This year Kangana is going to celebrate Dussehra in Delhi at Red Fort. The actress will be participating in the tradition of Ravan Dahan and will be the first woman to burn effigy at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela. Usually, this has been done by the Prime Minister of India but since he was busy this year with the election, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee has decided to invite women to mark the recently passed Women’s Reservation Bill. While a whole lot of celebrities will be attending the grand event, Kangana has been chosen to do the Ranvan Dahan.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Fans aka Tejas Team Unite to Roar for the Men in Blue at India vs New Zealand ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Match!" 863503
Fans aka Tejas Team Unite to Roar for the Men in Blue at India vs New Zealand ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Match!”
Salman Khan's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on COLORS’ Bigg Boss to welcome Kangana Ranaut, Tanu & Gippy Grewal, and 'Chand Jalne Laga' stars 863437
Salman Khan’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS’ Bigg Boss to welcome Kangana Ranaut, Tanu & Gippy Grewal, and ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ stars
Kangana Ranaut becomes aunt, gets emotional as she holds her new-born nephew 863314
Kangana Ranaut becomes aunt, gets emotional as she holds her new-born nephew
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana' From ‘Tejas’, A Melodious Anthem’ Song OUT NOW 863223
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana’ From ‘Tejas’, A Melodious Anthem’ Song OUT NOW
Barbie in Bigg Boss house! Kangana Ranaut turns wowzie in off-shoulder floral lilac gown 862962
Barbie in Bigg Boss house! Kangana Ranaut turns wowzie in off-shoulder floral lilac gown
Netizens are excited about 'Koffee With Karan' but disappointed as Kangana Ranaut is not invited 863104
Netizens are excited about ‘Koffee With Karan’ but disappointed as Kangana Ranaut is not invited

Latest Stories

Inside Hansika Motwani’s ‘coolest’ girl day out [Photo] 863809
Inside Hansika Motwani’s ‘coolest’ girl day out [Photo]
Hansika Motwani's Creamy Salwar Suit Is Chilling Festive Pick 863678
Hansika Motwani’s Creamy Salwar Suit Is Chilling Festive Pick
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Dresses In Ethnic Green For Shubho Ashtami; Check Pictures 863691
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Dresses In Ethnic Green For Shubho Ashtami; Check Pictures
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail early reviews are here! The audiences showed unanimous love for the Vikrant Massey-starrer film at the screening held in Bhopal 863781
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail early reviews are here! The audiences showed unanimous love for the Vikrant Massey-starrer film at the screening held in Bhopal
Indian Cricket Legend Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away At 77 863778
Indian Cricket Legend Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away At 77
Street Style Goals: Kriti Sanon Goes Bold In Skinny Top And Cargo Pant 863674
Street Style Goals: Kriti Sanon Goes Bold In Skinny Top And Cargo Pant
Read Latest News