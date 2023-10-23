Tejas star Kangana Ranaut to be the first woman to burn effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela on this Dussehra

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas is all set for its arrival this Friday and the excitement among the fans is constantly rising. The trailer proved it all, that this one of its kind action entertainers is all set to bring something that has never been experienced on the big screen. While the film is all set to illustrate the story of a strong woman, Tejas Gill, the actress Kangana Ranaut has certainly taken along the personality of her strong persona as she is going to be the first woman to burn effigy at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela on this Dussehra.

This year Kangana is going to celebrate Dussehra in Delhi at Red Fort. The actress will be participating in the tradition of Ravan Dahan and will be the first woman to burn effigy at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela. Usually, this has been done by the Prime Minister of India but since he was busy this year with the election, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee has decided to invite women to mark the recently passed Women’s Reservation Bill. While a whole lot of celebrities will be attending the grand event, Kangana has been chosen to do the Ranvan Dahan.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.