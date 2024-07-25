Thangalaan gets U/A Certificate, and is set to roar

The highly anticipated film Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram is the talk of the town. The trailer is already getting massive reviews nationwide. The intensity of the trailer is making the Cinephiles go gaga over it therefore the trailer has earned over 10 million views on YouTube.

Amongst all the buzz, the film has now completed censorship formalities as it is gearing up for release in a few weeks.

The Pan Indian Film Thangalaan starring Vikram has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board. Thus, it can be watched by viewers of all age groups in theaters on August 15.

South Industry’s brilliance shines again and post Kalki this is another movie where the makers have dared to do something different and magnificent. And how such daring big content is only coming from South.

Backed by Studio Green, Thangalaan which is the story based on the history of Kolar Gold Field is one of the most anticipated films this year starring Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and others. The film has been directed by B. Ranjith, the producers of the films are namely Pa. Ranjith, K. E. Gnanavel Raja, Jyoti Deshpande, and G. Dhananjayan. G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music for this film.