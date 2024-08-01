Thangalaan Month Begins! Team embarks on a nationwide city tour!

The makers of Thangalaan are leaving no stone unturned to maintain the film’s momentum at its peak. After a trailblazing trailer and the first song “Murga Murgi,” the audience’s excitement has indeed reached new heights. To elevate the ever-rising anticipation around the film, the makers have announced the beginning of “Thangalaan Month” ahead of the film’s release on 15th August 2024. The cast will also be embarking on a nationwide tour.

Moreover, team Thangalaan cast will be traveling to the cities across the nation, covering Hyderabad on 4th August, Chennai on 5th August, Bengaluru on 6th August, Mumbai on 7th August and Kochi on 9th August. The fans will get to meet ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, GV Prakash Kumar and Director Pa Ranjith on the city tour.

Thangalaan is going to be yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film is going to take ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.