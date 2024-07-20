Thangalaan New Poster Starring Chiyaan Vikram OUT NOW, film releases on 15th August Worldwide

Attention movie buffs! A new poster of the much-awaited film ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram is out. The film’s production house Green Studios has dropped a new poster of the film featuring Chiyaan Vikram holding a stick in his hand. Fans can catch this thrilling cinematic experience in theaters nationwide on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day.

Studio Green’s official handle shared the news on their official Instagram handle by sharing the poster from the film which sees Chiyaan Vikram holding a stick in his hand, with a huge crowd standing behind him. The film is directed by the visionary director Pa Ranjith.

The caption read, “Through blood and sweat, we rise above the depths of struggle ❤️‍🔥#ThangalaanFromAug15 🔥

Prepare for an unforgettable journey into a world of drama, excitement, and emotion. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates on this blockbuster release!