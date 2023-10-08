Movies | Releases

The much-awaited trailer of 'Tejas,' featuring Kangana Ranaut, is OUT NOW, promising exhilarating action and adventure

She is on a mission, a mission to attack! Watch the action-packed trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas! OUT NOW!

Author: IWMBuzz
08 Oct,2023 11:20:58
The much-awaited trailer of 'Tejas,' featuring Kangana Ranaut, is OUT NOW, promising exhilarating action and adventure 859561

The teaser of Tejas, featuring Kangana Ranaut, offered a brief glimpse of the thrilling action and adventure that awaits on the big screen. This has left the nation eager for more. Building on the audience’s excitement, the makers announced that the trailer will be released on October 8th, 2023, coinciding with Air Force Day. And now, the day has arrived, along with the highly anticipated trailer!

The makers unveiled the trailer today on Air Force Day showcasing Kangana Ranaut as the intense, fierce, and powerful Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill. Opening with high-level aerial scenes and featuring the captivating dialogue #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi, the trailer instantly grabs attention. With a well-executed background music score and stunning visual effects, the trailer is a visual spectacle evoking a sense of patriotism with its impactful dialogues. Kangana commands the screen with her portrayal of a heroic Air Force mission, displaying a truly fierce and courageous character successfully igniting excitement for the film, which is set to release on October 27th, 2023.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th , 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

"Naya Bharat," Kangana Ranaut takes dig as ED summons Sonu Sood, Ranbir Kapoor and others in tie with Mahadev Betting App scam 859175
“Naya Bharat,” Kangana Ranaut takes dig as ED summons Sonu Sood, Ranbir Kapoor and others in tie with Mahadev Betting App scam
Tejas: Full Jukebox Of RSVP’s Film, Starring Kangana Ranaut, Out Now; Here's How You Can Listen To All Songs From The Soulful Album 859027
Tejas: Full Jukebox Of RSVP’s Film, Starring Kangana Ranaut, Out Now; Here’s How You Can Listen To All Songs From The Soulful Album
"#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi", says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city 857826
“#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi”, says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city
Adrenaline-Packed 'Tejas' Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails 857486
Adrenaline-Packed ‘Tejas’ Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails
"Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahin" - Live the never dying spirit of Bharat as the teaser of Tejas' starring Kangana Ranaut is out now! 857409
“Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahin” – Live the never dying spirit of Bharat as the teaser of Tejas’ starring Kangana Ranaut is out now!
What's Causing this Mysterious SuperSonic Boom, Just a Day Before Tejas Teaser Release Date? 857350
What’s Causing this Mysterious SuperSonic Boom, Just a Day Before Tejas Teaser Release Date?

Latest Stories

Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal 859458
Hairstyles For Lehengas From Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, And Shreya Ghoshal
Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859460
Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran
Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859447
Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia
One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859411
One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya 859358
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya
Anushka Sen sets fitness goals with intense leg day routine at gym, watch video 859354
Anushka Sen sets fitness goals with intense leg day routine at gym, watch video
Read Latest News