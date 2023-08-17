ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

The team of Dream Girl 2 unveil a never done before multi city promotional extravaganza - Dream Girl Ke Rang

Check out the amazing never done before promotional act for Dream Girl 2 with Dream Girl Ke Rang

Author: IWMBuzz
17 Aug,2023 13:34:12
The team of Dream Girl 2 unveil a never done before multi city promotional extravaganza - Dream Girl Ke Rang 843493

The romantic comedy of the year – Dream Girl 2 is all set to release on 25th August! The excitement is palpable as viewers are eagerly waiting with multiple posts on social media and their amazing reactions on the trailer and upbeat songs of the movie! The multi-faceted Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Panday is all set to kick start the colourful extravaganza of visiting multiple cities in the country – Indore, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, & Pune! An absolutely happy celebration of colourful entertainment across the country!

It’s going to be an extravaganza of epic proportions as Ayushmann lands at multiple locations to take over completely alongwith Ananya Panday in Indore, Manjot Singh in Chandigarh, Ekta Kapoor in Jaipur, Paresh Rawal in Ahmedabad & Abhishek Banerjee in Pune

The Dream Girl ke rang multi-city tour will take the excitement to another crescendo as the actors interact with their fans while spreading smiles and laughter all across. A celebration of entertainment, love, music, humour & drama across various cities which is an extension of Dream Girl 2’s fantastic offering for all.

The team of Dream Girl 2 unveil a never done before multi city promotional extravaganza - Dream Girl Ke Rang 843492

Ayushmann with his evergreen charm will spread cheer all around, adding to it the gusto of the entire team will be witnessed to be believed.

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“She's an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role 843360
“She’s an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role
Ayushmann and Ananya's Explosive Chemistry Takes Center Stage in 'Naach' from 'Dream Girl 2' 843320
Ayushmann and Ananya’s Explosive Chemistry Takes Center Stage in ‘Naach’ from ‘Dream Girl 2’
Ayushmann Khurrana Spills the Beans on the Highly-Anticipated Sequel Dream Girl 2 842938
Ayushmann Khurrana Spills the Beans on the Highly-Anticipated Sequel Dream Girl 2
Ayushmann Khurrana gave the best performance of his career with Dream Girl! All set to raise the bar in Dream Girl 2! 842437
Ayushmann Khurrana gave the best performance of his career with Dream Girl! All set to raise the bar in Dream Girl 2!
Abhishek Banerjee Shares Excitement About Portraying 'Shah Rukh' in Dream Girl 2 842265
Abhishek Banerjee Shares Excitement About Portraying ‘Shah Rukh’ in Dream Girl 2
Pooja Mishra gets ruffled with another ‘Pooja’ from Dream Girl 2 hogging the limelight! Posts a video to express her anger! 841504
Pooja Mishra gets ruffled with another ‘Pooja’ from Dream Girl 2 hogging the limelight! Posts a video to express her anger!
Latest Stories
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Abeer fails to recognize Neerja? 843491
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Abeer fails to recognize Neerja?
Pranali Rathod, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sachin Tyagi set the stage on fire at Baatein Kuch Ankahee launch 843487
Pranali Rathod, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sachin Tyagi set the stage on fire at Baatein Kuch Ankahee launch
Titlie Spoiler: Garv gets offended; removes Titlie's sindoor 843476
Titlie Spoiler: Garv gets offended; removes Titlie’s sindoor
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets to know the truth 843443
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets to know the truth
Travel Diaries: Ashi Singh drops surreal moments from her Tropical getaway 843377
Travel Diaries: Ashi Singh drops surreal moments from her Tropical getaway
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta badly misses Karan 843430
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta badly misses Karan
Read Latest News