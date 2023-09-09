The teaser of Pooja Entertainment's Rescue Thriller Mission Raniganj receiving love from all across! Garners 40+ Million views in just 24 hours!

Pooja Entertainment surprised the nation by releasing an intriguing teaser of their upcoming ambitious rescue thriller ‘Mission Raniganj’, which is set to hit theatre screens on October 6th, 2023. After releasing the first motion poster, the audience was excited to see more glimpses of this story, which portrays India’s first coal mine rescue mission. The makers released the teaser, which held everyone’s attention and has now garnered over 40 million views in just 24 hours of its release across all platforms.

The teaser for ‘Mission Raniganj’ has captured the hearts of the audience. Since its release, it has sparked a new conversation on the internet, with viewers praising the story, cast, and visuals. Additionally, Akshay Kumar’s appearance in the film has delighted audiences as he returns to his area of expertise, telling the story of brave, unknown heroes and lesser-known missions.

The teaser for the movie has taken social media by storm, trending at the top. Within 24 hours of its release on YouTube, it has already garnered over 40 million views across all platforms. This has greatly excited the audience to witness the tale of heroism on screen, which celebrates the resilience, determination, and valor of the human spirit and the ingenuity of Indian engineering.

‘Mission Raniganj’ is a movie featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, along with other talented actors, that is based on a real-life incident that took place at the Raniganj Coalfield. It is inspired by the heroic act of the Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India’s first coal mine rescue mission. In November 1989, Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the surviving miners who were trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal.

The movie Mission Raniganj’ is set to release in theaters via PVR INOX Pictures on October 6, 2023. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The story revolves around the coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world and the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, who made relentless efforts to save lives.