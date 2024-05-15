“They might learn from the world cinema but their stories remain their own and are rooted in culture”, says Manoj Bajpayee as he talked about the south industries mainstream films like RRR and Kantara

The Indian Cinema has given several of content to the global audiences that remains fresh in everyone’s mind even after the years of the release. In the year 2022, the indian cinema saw the peak of content with two globally acclaimed films SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty fronted and directed ‘Kantara: A Legend’. It is been almost two years since both films were released, but even today they remain a topic of discussion among not only the audiences but also among several celebrities.

Recently in an interview Manoj Bajpayee said about the story, “There has to be an originality in the story, and the new story needs to be told to the audiences, The reason behind the film of south industries working in today’s time is because of their filmmakers, their shot taking. They might learn from the world cinema but their stories remain their own and rooted in culture. The film should unite the audiences , instead of dividing them.

In interview when he was asked about his favorite films, the actor said, “There are several films that I loved, and RRR and Kantara are among them. I liked Kantara because of the presentation of the South’s culture, and rituals, and the entire team made an excellent mainstream film that worked as a reference for me. RRR is among the mainstream films that I liked”

It cant be denied that ‘RRR’ and ‘Kantara’ had left a unique impact on the audiences. The power of content, storytelling, the direction has appealed to the universal audiences and both the films have proved that nothing can stop the true content from ruling.

Both ‘Kantara’ and ‘RRR’ stunned the audiences with their storytelling, indian culture rooted storytelling and earned a acclaim across the globe. Besides the audiences love, both the films worked stupendously at the ticket window and also made the waves at the prestiogious award functions.