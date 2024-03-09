“This movie is an initiative for the noble thought of beti bachao beti padhao.” says Aamir Khan during Aamir Khan Productions’s LIVE session on the most loved film of the year, ‘Laapataa Ladies’!

With every other film, Aamir Khan has delivered some or the other lesson or served society with some message. This time he is here with the message of women’s empowerment with his film ‘Laapataa Ladies’. With amazing reviews, the film has emerged as the most loved film. Wearing a producer hat, Aamir Khan has brought a story that has indeed arrived on the perfect occasion of Women’s Day and narrates a story that has a similar message to it.

As Laapataa Ladies serves the theme of women’s empowerment, Aamir Khan personally requested his fans to watch the film on this Women’s Day. He said, “We want all the women to watch the film tomorrow on Women’s Day.”

