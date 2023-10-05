Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios' 12th Fail became the first Bollywood film to launch its trailer with multiple language access on YouTube

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios launched the trailer for 12th Fail on October 3rd. With massive anticipation for the film, which marks the first collaboration between Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey, the trailer opened with extremely positive responses from every corner and has been trending on YouTube.The audience is looking forward to watching the film on the big screens.

YouTube recently introduced a new feature that allows audiences to access all languages available in a single video. Zee Studios and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail became the first Bollywood film to adopt this feature for its trailer. Since the film is releasing in other languages (Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam), besides Hindi, the makers have launched just a single trailer of the film in Hindi and have made it accessible in all versions for the audiences in the same video.

Talking about the intriguing trailer, it looks like another content-driven and promising film from the director, who has delivered some of the best films in recent years. Vidhu Vinod Chopra has always been known to utilize the true potential of its lead actor, and this time the film has versatile actor Vikrant Massey in the lead.

The film traces the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, and it also draws inspiration from millions of true stories of students attempting the world’s toughest competitive exam, the UPSC.

12th Fail, a Vidhu Vinod Chopra film, is set to release worldwide on October 27th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.