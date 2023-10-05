Movies | Releases

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios' 12th Fail became the first Bollywood film to launch its trailer with multiple language access on YouTube

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios launched the trailer for 12th Fail on October 3rd. With massive anticipation for the film, which marks the first collaboration between Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey, the trailer opened with extremely positive responses from every corner and has been trending on YouTube.The audience is looking forward to watching the film on the big screens.

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Oct,2023 17:31:43
Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios' 12th Fail became the first Bollywood film to launch its trailer with multiple language access on YouTube 858576

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios launched the trailer for 12th Fail on October 3rd. With massive anticipation for the film, which marks the first collaboration between Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey, the trailer opened with extremely positive responses from every corner and has been trending on YouTube.The audience is looking forward to watching the film on the big screens.

YouTube recently introduced a new feature that allows audiences to access all languages available in a single video. Zee Studios and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail became the first Bollywood film to adopt this feature for its trailer. Since the film is releasing in other languages (Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam), besides Hindi, the makers have launched just a single trailer of the film in Hindi and have made it accessible in all versions for the audiences in the same video.

Talking about the intriguing trailer, it looks like another content-driven and promising film from the director, who has delivered some of the best films in recent years. Vidhu Vinod Chopra has always been known to utilize the true potential of its lead actor, and this time the film has versatile actor Vikrant Massey in the lead.

The film traces the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, and it also draws inspiration from millions of true stories of students attempting the world’s toughest competitive exam, the UPSC.

12th Fail, a Vidhu Vinod Chopra film, is set to release worldwide on October 27th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Shot His Much-Awaited 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey in the Mukherji Nagar and Old Rajendra Nagar of Delhi 854242
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Shot His Much-Awaited 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey in the Mukherji Nagar and Old Rajendra Nagar of Delhi
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial ‘12th Fail’ gets release date 823991
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial ‘12th Fail’ gets release date
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice 805026
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice
Exclusive: Priyanshu Chatterjee to feature in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail 771589
Exclusive: Priyanshu Chatterjee to feature in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Exclusive: Shaadisthan fame Medha Shankar to feature in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail 766190
Exclusive: Shaadisthan fame Medha Shankar to feature in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail
How Vivek Agnihotri Took On Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Latest Stories

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj Riding High On The Extraordinary Word Of Mouth! All set for a grand release in cinemas tomorrow 858581
Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj Riding High On The Extraordinary Word Of Mouth! All set for a grand release in cinemas tomorrow
Rubina Dilaik's Pregnancy Craving For Ice Cream Revealed; Check Video 858486
Rubina Dilaik’s Pregnancy Craving For Ice Cream Revealed; Check Video
[Photos] Mouni Roy Slays In Modern-Day White Sarees And Sultry Blouse Design, Take Cues 858520
[Photos] Mouni Roy Slays In Modern-Day White Sarees And Sultry Blouse Design, Take Cues
Angad Hasija embraces the role of egocentric Paras Durrani in Sony SAB's 'Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ 858573
Angad Hasija embraces the role of egocentric Paras Durrani in Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan's OTT Debut: Know All Details Here 858571
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan’s OTT Debut: Know All Details Here
PM Modi congratulates Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for 'The Vaccine War'; says "Everyone should watch it." 858566
PM Modi congratulates Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for ‘The Vaccine War’; says “Everyone should watch it.”
Read Latest News