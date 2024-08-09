“Vikrant Massey is on FIRE,” say netizens praising Vikrant Massey’s impactful performance in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’

Vikrant Massey has steadily carved a niche for himself in the industry with his ability to give diverse performances and compelling screen presence, but it is his role in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ that has truly showcased his versatility as an actor, offering audiences a chance to witness a side of him that defies the generic roles he has often been associated with.

In ‘Haseen Dillruba’, Vikrant’s portrayal as Rishu, a mild-mannered husband caught in a web of love, betrayal, and revenge, was nothing short of a revelation. The film itself was a blend of dark romance and suspense, and Vikrant’s portrayal of Rishu is infused with both vulnerability and intensity, making him the emotional core of the story.

With ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal, Vikrant once again steps into Rishu’s shoes, but this time with an even more power-packed performance. What set Vikrant’s performance apart in these films is his departure from the conventional roles he is known for.

Audiences have responded with overwhelming praise for Vikrant Massey’s performance in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’. The way he pushes the boundaries when it comes to acting is nothing short of inspirational. Netizens have been praising Vikrant for his intense portrayal of Rishu, with tweets and comments celebrating his nuanced performance flooding his timeline. Here’s what they’re saying:

An excited fan of Vikrant wrote:

“hi #VikrantMassey has delivered such a phenomenal performance in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba… As an actor he always gives us his best performance and is the best in no matter what he does🔥😍🤩”

A Netizen expressed his thoughts, saying:

“If there’s one actor who is consistent in delivering a breathtaking performance every time it is #VikrantMassey from 12th Fail to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba the actor eats with every performance and leaves no crumbs💫✨🤌🏻”

A viewer of the film quipped:

“#VikrantMassey is on fire🔥🔥🔥 with every performance he gives he never disappoints❤️”

A fan showed his excitement and said:

“The most bankable actor for me in bollywood is #vikrantmassey… With every movie no matter what he always shines with his performance✨😍”

Another fan wrote:

“Such an Ace of an actor #VikrantMassey🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻”

A cinephile comments:

“Every performance just gets better and better for #VikrantMassey😍😍”

A fan with all happiness wrote:

“#VikrantMassey is the shining star of every project 😍 Hands down there’s always consistency in his performance🔥🔥🔥”

Another fan wrote:

“Ruling hearts like no other with every performance not a dull moment then he is on screen✨❤️”

The overwhelming appreciation clearly shows how Vikrant Massey exceeded expectations with ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, once again proving why he is considered to be one of the most versatile actors of this generation.

