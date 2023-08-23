With sequels doing wonders at the box office, Dream Girl 2 seems like a promising addition to the list of successes!

In today’s film industry, successful sequels of beloved franchises are setting new standards. In recent years, we have witnessed the triumphs of blockbuster sequels such as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘, ‘Drishyam 2‘, ‘Gadar 2‘, and ‘OMG 2‘. These movies have been met with enthusiastic love from audiences. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ broke the dry spell of Bollywood following the pandemic, while Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ proved to be a crowd-pleaser. Recently released ‘Gadar 2’ has been making waves with its success across the country, and ‘OMG 2’ impressed with its fresh storyline. With all these sequels proving their worth at the box office, fans are now eagerly anticipating the release of the highly anticipated comedy ‘Dream Girl 2’.

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is the sequel to the 2019 hit movie Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha. This film has become a fan favorite due to its unique entertainment elements and has been a huge success at the box office. The highly anticipated release of Dream Girl 2 is set for Friday, August 25th, and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing their beloved character Pooja once again in this comedy film.

Dream Girl 2 is highly anticipated as it promises to be a thoroughly entertaining film. With Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday leading the cast, the addition of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranjan Raj, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor in prominent roles makes the movie even more interesting. We can’t wait to see what this talented cast brings to the screen.

Dream Girl 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, has been the talk of the town since the release of its fascinating trailer, which was well-received by audiences. The makers have also released chart-topping songs following the trailer launch. With the popularity of the Dream Girl franchise among audiences and the addition of a sequel, it is expected that the film will work its magic once again.