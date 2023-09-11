Movies | Releases

Housefull, Kick, now Welcome 3: Jacqueline Fernandez’s hit franchises!

The sunshine girl of B-Town, Jacqueline Fernandez always brings along a distinct charm on the screen. It’s indeed her charismatic aura that not only leaves the audience impressed but also makes her top the list of priorities of the filmmakers. The evidence of the same is well distinguished by the fact that Jacqueline has been a constant face of some of the most loved franchises, like Housefull, Kick, Judwaa 2, Race 2 and Race 3, and now ‘Welcome 3’.

With the announcement of Jacqueline joining the Welcome 3 team, she will add an extra star to her long slate of franchise films. Remarkably, the actress has been a constant face in the most loved comedy franchise Housefull, in all three parts. Apart from this, she also owned her place in the two parts of the Race franchise. Now, ahead of this, Jacqueline will also be seen in Kick 2. Apart from these, Jacqueline has also been entrusted with sequels of key franchise films, being Murder 2, Judwaa 2 and many more.

This indeed speaks volumes about the filmmakers’ trust in Jacqueline that they bank on her to keep her constant in every successive part of the franchise film. Along with the filmmakers the audience also loves to watch her more on the screen. Now, as Jacqueline joins the cast of Welcome 3, her special connection with franchisees continues.

With Welcome 3 now announced, Jacqueline has an interesting slate of films in the lineup as she will be further seen in Crakk and Fateh.