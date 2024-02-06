Yash Raj Films honoured by Spain, Rishabh Chopra appointed as Honorary Ambassador by Spain Film Commission

Yash Raj Films (YRF) was honoured by the government of Spain for its illustrious work in promoting the culture & picturesque locales of Spain via its big budget entertainers!

In an illustrious ceremony held during the FITUR SCREEN event at IFEMA, Madrid, the Spain Film Commission officially bestowed the title of Honorary Ambassador to Rishabh Chopra (Associate Vice President – Production, YRF). This prestigious accolade was presented in recognition of YRF & Rishabh’s role in promoting Spain as a premier destination for international audio-visual production. Rishabh Chopra is the first individual (representing a studio) to receive this distinguished title outside of Hollywood.

The appointment places Mr. Chopra amongst an esteemed group of individuals, including former U.S. Ambassador to Spain Mr. James Costos, celebrated Spanish actress Ms. Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, internationally renowned actress Ms. Emily Blunt, British filmmaker Mr. Terry Gilliam, and Ms. Veronica Sullivan, Senior Vice President of NBC Universal.

According to Spain, these personalities, along with YRF, have significantly contributed to enhancing the visibility and attractiveness of Spain’s audio-visual sector on the global stage. This recognition also underscores YRF’s deep and growing cultural relationship with Spain. The company has shot 2 songs of the blockbuster film Pathaan in the country so far.