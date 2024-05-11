‘Yimmy Yimmy’ to ‘Lat Lag Gayi’ to ‘Chittiyaan Kalaaiyaan’ – here’s the Jacqueline Fernandez songs that have crossed the milestone of 100 that make her undisputed queen of music!

With the perfect blend of grace, charisma, hotness and unparalleled dance skills, Jacqueline Fernandez has carved her own niche as the undisputed queen of music videos. As she adds another feather to her cap with the latest hit ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ crossing the 100M mark; it’s evident that her reign over the music videos space remains unchallenged.

Jacqueline’s journey to becoming a household name in the space of music videos showcases her sexy appeal and undeniable talent. From her breakout performances to her latest chart-toppers, each of her appearances showcases her ability to entertain audiences with her arresting screen presence and effortless dance moves.

‘Yimmy Yimmy’, the latest addition to Jacqueline’s repertoire, has taken the internet by storm, garnering millions of views within a remarkably short span of time. With its infectious beats and brilliant choreography, the song serves as yet another testament to Jacqueline’s ability to set the screen ablaze with her electrifying performances. The song is merely the latest in a long line of hits for Jacqueline. Songs like ‘Lat Lag Gayi’, ‘Paani Paani’, ‘Genda Phool’, and ‘Chittiyaan Kalaaiyaan’ have all achieved the coveted milestone of grossing over 100 million views on social media platforms, further solidifying Jacqueline’s status as a bona fide superstar in the world of music videos.

What sets Jacqueline apart is how she not just has the most stunning looks or impeccable dance moves but also, her ability to seamlessly get into the essence of each song she appears in. Whether it’s the sexy allure of ‘Lat Lag Gayi’ or the infectious energy of ‘Chittiyaan Kalaaiyaan’, Jacqueline effortlessly brings each track to life with her unparalleled charm and charisma.