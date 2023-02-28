Kajol, one of the most adored actresses, played enduring roles that drew people to Hindi films. Moreover, she is regarded as one of the most successful actors. In addition to her upbeat demeanor, priceless acting abilities, and talent, her style is largely responsible for all the accolades. Even though Kajol often wears Indian clothing, particularly sarees, she also looks great in contemporary and western silhouettes.

Here are four occasions where she wore all white, radiating angelic vibes from the red carpet to private family gatherings. Kajol’s stunning appearances confirm that white can be bold, party-perfect, and elegant, demonstrating that it is the color of her wardrobe.

Here Are Some Collection Of Kajol’s White Outfits –

Kajol chose a simple yet lovely Nikhil Thambi midi dress for a city product launch event, and she looked chic in its flowy form. Her V-necked fit-and-flare dress had padded shoulders and three-quarter sleeves and was belted in thin black around the waist. She accessorized her elegant white dress with matching black Jimmy Choo heels and Shivan and Narresh earrings in the same color.

The actress from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge appeared ethereal in a white Chikankari saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She looked stunning in her regal saree with its sparkling embroidery accents. Kajol complemented her gorgeous outfit with statement earrings, layers of rings, and a side-parted hairstyle.

Kajol looked like a true diva in her gold and white avant-garde saree gown, giving Indian designs a spectacular twist. The Tarun Tahiliani piece was a modernized saree drape with dual pallu, and Kajol’s over-the-top untidy bun uplifted her style to new heights. In addition, she looked stunning in matte burgundy lips, black smokey eyes, and a contoured base. She completed her ensemble with a simple necklace and coordinating bangles.

Kajol dazzled us in a black-and-white one-shoulder jumpsuit with accents of black on the other side and a white overlay that covered the front and sleeves. Her white outfit received a colorful boost from the scarlet belt around her waist. In addition, she wore massive rings, slim bracelets, floral earrings, and a black clutch bag as jewelry. Berry-toned lips, gentle smokey eyes, and dewy makeup finished the star’s look.

Which Kajol’s outfits would you choose? Let us know your opinions in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.