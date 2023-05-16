ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked Magical In Blue Hue, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is a style lover. She has unique taste in fashion and often steps out in the best of her style. While blue seems to be one colour that makes her look stunning. Check out her magic in blue

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 May,2023 03:00:36
5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked Magical In Blue Hue, See Pics

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor is a stunning beauty in the tinsel town. She has ruled over the industry with her performance. On the other hand, she has sartorial fashion choices that make her the stealer at events, functions, parties, award shows, and other places. Though the actress can slay in any outfit, she looks stunning differently in a blue hue.

Janhvi Kapoor In Blue

The 26-year-old donned a royal blue off-shoulder jumpsuit. Her minimalistic makeup and open hairstyle rounded her appearance. She posed, flaunting her figure in the picture.

5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked Magical In Blue Hue, See Pics 807295

5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked Magical In Blue Hue, See Pics 807296

The actress in this picture wore a beautiful six-yard drape with gold embroidery and a sleeveless blouse. The gajra bun, beautiful eyes, lips, and bindi completed her ethnicity.

5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked Magical In Blue Hue, See Pics 807297

5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked Magical In Blue Hue, See Pics 807298

Good Luck Jerry star exudes hotness in a chic blue thigh-high slit gown with cutout detailing. Her bold eyes and lips with a simple hairstyle rounded her appearance.

5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked Magical In Blue Hue, See Pics 807299

5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked Magical In Blue Hue, See Pics 807300

Janhvi, in this picture, styled herself in a blue printed sharara that includes a low-neckline blouse paired with a matching palazzo and shrug. Her simple yet attractive makeup added to her beauty.

5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked Magical In Blue Hue, See Pics 807301

The diva donned a denim-on-denim style. She paired the blue corset strapless top paired with matching ripped denim pants. Her wacky style elevated her look.

5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked Magical In Blue Hue, See Pics 807302

5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked Magical In Blue Hue, See Pics 807303

Which blue look of Janhvi Kapoor did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her Stylist And Team; See Pic
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Her Stylist And Team; See Pic
Janhvi Kapoor Struggles With Her Gown; Netizens React
Janhvi Kapoor Struggles With Her Gown; Netizens React
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Ulajh' announced, all details inside
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie 'Ulajh' announced, all details inside
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Used To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor's Clothes
Do You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Used To Wear Younger Sister Khushi Kapoor's Clothes
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout
Janhvi Kapoor Steals Show In Black Bodycon By Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor Steals Show In Black Bodycon By Manish Malhotra
Latest Stories
Watch: Nia Sharma does sensational ramp walk, video goes viral
Watch: Nia Sharma does sensational ramp walk, video goes viral
Unseen Pics: Ananya And Mommy Bhavna Panday Vibing Together
Unseen Pics: Ananya And Mommy Bhavna Panday Vibing Together
Hansika Motwani opens up on how her mother planted interview session for husband Sohael before marriage
Hansika Motwani opens up on how her mother planted interview session for husband Sohael before marriage
Priyanka Chopra’s sprawling luxe assets across two continents will stun you
Priyanka Chopra’s sprawling luxe assets across two continents will stun you
When Twitterati got obsessed with Ranbir Kapoor-Arijit Singh (Ran-jit) duo, check out
When Twitterati got obsessed with Ranbir Kapoor-Arijit Singh (Ran-jit) duo, check out
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes century against SRH, epic celebration goes viral
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill smashes century against SRH, epic celebration goes viral
Read Latest News