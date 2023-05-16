5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked Magical In Blue Hue, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is a style lover. She has unique taste in fashion and often steps out in the best of her style. While blue seems to be one colour that makes her look stunning. Check out her magic in blue

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor is a stunning beauty in the tinsel town. She has ruled over the industry with her performance. On the other hand, she has sartorial fashion choices that make her the stealer at events, functions, parties, award shows, and other places. Though the actress can slay in any outfit, she looks stunning differently in a blue hue.

Janhvi Kapoor In Blue

The 26-year-old donned a royal blue off-shoulder jumpsuit. Her minimalistic makeup and open hairstyle rounded her appearance. She posed, flaunting her figure in the picture.

The actress in this picture wore a beautiful six-yard drape with gold embroidery and a sleeveless blouse. The gajra bun, beautiful eyes, lips, and bindi completed her ethnicity.

Good Luck Jerry star exudes hotness in a chic blue thigh-high slit gown with cutout detailing. Her bold eyes and lips with a simple hairstyle rounded her appearance.

Janhvi, in this picture, styled herself in a blue printed sharara that includes a low-neckline blouse paired with a matching palazzo and shrug. Her simple yet attractive makeup added to her beauty.

The diva donned a denim-on-denim style. She paired the blue corset strapless top paired with matching ripped denim pants. Her wacky style elevated her look.

