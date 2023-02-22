Aamrapali Dubey the Bhojpuri artist is always stylish to the core!! She is equally good-looking in the ethnic style and the glam and trendy wear. We have mostly seen her in her ethnic best. And she has always won our hearts with them. Today’s special look is in denim wear and Aamrapali is scintillating out here.

The colour combination of white and blue goes well on her. She is seen in a white shirt in satin and denim blue pants. She accessorizes well with a cute little handbag. Her curls and glasses are spectacular.

We are really having a great time watching this style of Aamrapali. And we are sure her fans will do the same.

You can check her look here in this video.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all enjoying her vibe here? And the pose near the car is too good, we must say.

