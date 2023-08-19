ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Alia Bhatt fangirling over Elvish Yadav gets coined as her ‘downfall’

Alia Bhatt found herself at the centre of online criticism on Wednesday. The actress sparked a wave of reactions after she shared personal insights that garnered both attention and backlash from internet users.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Aug,2023 02:05:57
Alia Bhatt fangirling over Elvish Yadav gets coined as her ‘downfall’ 843823

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt found herself at the centre of online criticism on Wednesday. The actress sparked a wave of reactions after she shared personal insights that garnered both attention and backlash from internet users.

The first incident arose when Alia disclosed that her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, often advises her to remove her lipstick. While seemingly trivial, this revelation stirred a heated debate online, with many interpreting it as a potential ‘red flag’ in a relationship.

Adding to the controversy, Alia’s participation in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram led to unexpected repercussions. She openly expressed her admiration for Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. This surprising display of fandom raised eyebrows, given Alia’s stature as a prominent actress. Netizens struggled to reconcile this unexpected endorsement, resulting in a surge of trolling directed towards Alia. Critics framed this as a moment of ‘downfall’

However, the situation escalated when Alia responded to a fan’s query about Elvish Yadav. She used the term ‘Systummm,’ coined by Yadav. This response ignited further criticism and trolling across social media platforms, with X (formerly Twitter) becoming a focal point for the backlash. One wrote, “what a downfall for such a talented actor,” another wrote, “Love marriage is scary, what if she…,”

Alia Bhatt fangirling over Elvish Yadav gets coined as her ‘downfall’ 843826

Have a look at the tweets below:

Alia Bhatt fangirling over Elvish Yadav gets coined as her ‘downfall’ 843825

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments below.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Alia Bhatt’s tie-dye couture is all Monsoon perfect, see pics 843600
Alia Bhatt’s tie-dye couture is all Monsoon perfect, see pics
Alia Bhatt gives fun insights about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in recent Q&A session 843477
Alia Bhatt gives fun insights about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in recent Q&A session
Watch: Elvish Yadav reveals his choices for ‘Kill, Marry and Hook Up’ 843659
Watch: Elvish Yadav reveals his choices for ‘Kill, Marry and Hook Up’
Alia Bhatt ‘wipes’ her lipstick off as Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like it, watch video 843095
Alia Bhatt ‘wipes’ her lipstick off as Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like it, watch video
Elvish Yadav Emerges As Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner 843012
Elvish Yadav Emerges As Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT Jiya Shankar thinks Elvish Yadav will win this season, watch 842642
Exclusive: Bigg Boss OTT Jiya Shankar thinks Elvish Yadav will win this season, watch
Latest Stories
Friendship Goals! Surbhi Jyoti gets candid with her BFF Shruti, see pics 844023
Friendship Goals! Surbhi Jyoti gets candid with her BFF Shruti, see pics
Anushka Sen Flaunts Curves In Preppy Tube Top And Denim Shorts 843788
Anushka Sen Flaunts Curves In Preppy Tube Top And Denim Shorts
Inside Sunayana Fozdar’s royal dine-time, watch video 844020
Inside Sunayana Fozdar’s royal dine-time, watch video
Ananya Panday Exudes Chic Glam In Red Body Hugging Dress; See Here 843768
Ananya Panday Exudes Chic Glam In Red Body Hugging Dress; See Here
In Pics: Kriti Sanon kickstarts shooting for ‘Do Patti’, drops candid moments with Kajol 844015
In Pics: Kriti Sanon kickstarts shooting for ‘Do Patti’, drops candid moments with Kajol
Cyrus Broacha delves into reasons for house exit, embraces Licious Infiniti midst friend's supportive circle 844017
Cyrus Broacha delves into reasons for house exit, embraces Licious Infiniti midst friend’s supportive circle
Read Latest News