Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che, clocked 10 years of its release on Feb 22. The film was adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. As the film completed 10 years of its release, Amit Sadh took to Instagram and revisited old memories while remembering the late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Marking the tenth anniversary, Amit shared a few photos and wrote, “#10yearsofkaipoche. Thank you for the beautiful chapter that we had together, I will always miss you Bro !!And big love to #teamkaipoche And forever grateful to @gattukapoor and @castingchhabra for this film.”

In the first image, Amit is seen giving a tigh hug to late star Sushant Singh Rajput. The second image features director Abhishek Kapoor posing with his lead stars — Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput and RajKummar Rao. Check below!